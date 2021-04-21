Oxygen Cylinders Looted At Damoh Hospital In MP As COVID Cases Continue To Rise In State

As several states in India tackle the oxygen crisis, the Centre has been ramping up efforts to supply oxygen to hospitals. In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh District Hospital, oxygen cylinders were looted by some people. According to the District Collector, as soon as the oxygen truck reached the hospital, people looted it in spite of adequate supply in the hospitals. Following the incident, the authorities are identifying the culprits and filing cases.

MP: Oxygen cylinders looted by some people at Damoh District Hospital last night. District Collector says, "We've been told that as soon as Oxygen truck came, people looted cylinders even when the hospital has adequate Oxygen supply. We're identifying these people & filing cases" pic.twitter.com/K0D2wh6UwC — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

India faces oxygen shortage

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, India is facing a shortage of Remdesivir, oxygen, beds, ventilators, and vaccine doses across states. In a bid to tackle the crisis and meet the rising demands, the Centre has sanctioned the installation of 162 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in public health facilities in all states. The decision has been taken so that hospitals in states become self-sufficient in their requirement for medical oxygen, while also reducing the burden on the national grid for its supply of medical oxygen. Thirty-three of the 162 PSA plants has been installed. Among these, five are in Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three each in Chandigarh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand; two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana; and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, it said.

India records 2,95,041 Cases In Single Day

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections inched closer to 3 lakh pushing India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,56,16,130, while the death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 2,95,041 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 21-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent.

Image Credits: Twitter - @ANI