Oxygen Deaths: Manish Sisodia Seeks L-G Nod Again To Form An Investigation Committee

In a major development, the Aam Admi Party-led Delhi government has sought approval from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to form a high-level committee to investigate the number of patients who died due to a shortage of oxygen in the second wave of COVID-19 during April–May. Moreover, the Delhi government has also urged Home Minister Amit Shah to direct LG to give the approval to form the committee. In a written letter to the Home Ministry, Sisodia has asked Shah, not to stop the formation of the committee.

Manish Sisodia seeks approval from LG to form high-level committee

While speaking to news agency ANI, Sisodia said, "We've sent a file to LG for his approval to set up a high-level committee for a probe to find out how many COVID patients died due to oxygen shortages. I've written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to direct LG not to stop the formation of the committee.” He further explained, saying, "Being a responsible government, we should not hide deaths due to a shortage of medical oxygen. If there is a death due to oxygen scarcity, then we have to implement a number of reforms and change our system so that such incidents do not happen again in the future. If we cover or hide deaths due to oxygen shortages, then it is not good governance.”

He also said that he had handed over a file containing all the details about the crisis Delhi faced during the second wave of COVID-19. He also mentioned that the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 complications was marginally lower than the number of deaths caused by oxygen shortages.

High-level committee to probe oxygen shortage incident in Delhi

Earlier, in April and May, when COVID-19 was at its peak, Delhi witnessed a massive surge in Coronavirus cases and deaths. In view of the crisis, the Delhi government had formed a high panel committee consisting of four experts as members in the panel. The expert committee was asked to keep a record of deaths caused due to a shortage of oxygen during the second wave. However, the approval for the formation of a high-level committee was not granted back then. The Deputy CM said the Central government did not grant permission for the formation of the panel.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As per the official data, Delhi recorded only 27 new COVID-19 cases, which tallied to 1,437,118 along with zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The government has administered 1,57,730 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of vaccinated population to 11,516,003.

(Image credit: PTI)

(With ANI Inputs)