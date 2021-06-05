Oxygen Express Trains Delivered 25,000 Tonnes Of Oxygen Across India Amid COVID: Railways

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the railways' 'Oxygen Express' trains have delivered 25,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen across 39 cities in 15 states/UTs, according to the national transporter. More than 25,629 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) have been transported by Indian Railways in 1,503 tankers to various states and union territories (UTs) across the country. While 368 Oxygen Express trains have already finished their journey and provided assistance to various states and UTs, seven more loaded trains carrying over 482 tonnes of LMO in 30 tankers are on their way.

Railways deliver oxygen across country

In the latest update, Indian Railways informed, "Oxygen Express loaded at Jindal Steel Siding, Dolvi (Maharashtra) for Chennai Harbour with 3 containers carrying 56.04 MT of LMO arrived at the destination at 17:50 hours of 05-06-2021. With this total oxygen delivered for Tamilnadu – 2922.82 MT."

Assam received its sixth Oxygen Express from Jharkhand, which contained 80 tonnes of LMO in four tankers, while 3,000 tonnes of oxygen was offloaded in Karnataka. The special Oxygen Express trains of the Indian Railways began delivering 126 tonnes of oxygen on April 24 in Maharashtra. Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Assam are among the 15 states/UTs where Oxygen Express has provided oxygen relief.

Oxygen delivered across country

614 tonnes of oxygen have been offloaded so far in Maharashtra, nearly 3,797 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 656 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 5,790 tonnes in Delhi, 2,212 tonnes in Haryana, 2,602 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh, 225 tonnes in Punjab, 98 tonnes in Rajasthan, 3,097 tonnes in Karnataka, 320 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 2,787 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 513 tonnes in Kerala, 2,474 tonnes in Telangana, Telangana, 38 tonnes in Jharkhand and 400 tonnes in Assam.

The Indian Railways is crisscrossing the country, scooping up oxygen from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the west and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the east, and delivering it to Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam, in the complex operational route planning framework.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: IndianRailways/Twitter