'Oxygen Is A Challenge': Medical Education Min Vishvas Sarang Details COVID Fight

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Minister, Medical Education Vishvas Sarang on Friday stressed the dire need to break the COVID-19 chain. Outlining the various steps being taken by the administration towards the curtailment of the spread of the virus, starting from precaution to vaccination, he asserted that breaking the chain is still a humungous task, and will take time.

"We have continuously been trying our best to break the chain and for that, we have experimented with all sorts of measures. We have imposed a corona curfew, and have made arrangements to ensure that COVID protocols are followed all across the state so that no one gets infected and if in case someone does, for them, we have made arrangements so that they get proper treatment, be it in terms of bed or oxygen. We have done our best in all aspects," he said.

Oxygen procured enough to meet the demand

Highlighting that medical oxygen is limited in the country, Sarang asserted that the administration is taking all the steps to get the allotted supply to the State. "We are making use of tankers, Oxygen Express as well as the services of the Indian Air Force to get the oxygen supply to the State," he said." Talking about other arrangements made by the State government, he added, " We have procured oxygen concentrators to suffice for the need. "

Moreover, he also talked about the oxygen audit being conducted in the State. "We are conducting the oxygen audit to ensure minimal wastage of oxygen. He further added, "Madhya Pradesh is the first State which has actually conducted an audit of oxygen of every patient, starting from how much oxygen is required and how much is used." Having said that, he pointed out that 15-20 percent oxygen has been saved.

He also exuded confidence that the State will come up with its own oxygen generators in the next few months. "In the next six months, we will be in a position that we would not be required to take help from outside, he said while pointing out that setting up of oxygen plants was on the cards of the State.

Ready for vaccination drive

He also took the opportunity to talk about the third phase of the vaccination drive slated to begin tomorrow, May 1. Reminiscing the successful last three phases, he said, "Madhya Pradesh has been successful in vaccinating a good number of people, be it the healthcare workers, the frontline workers or those above the age of 45. We have also made arrangements for the vaccination of those above 18 years as well." Elaborating on the same, he pointed out, "In view of the rising cases, we have decided that the vaccination drive will no longer take place in hospitals, but in schools, colleges. We are ready and will begin the vaccination drive as soon as we get the vaccines."

It is pertinent to mention here that in the last 24 hours, the State has registered 12,400 fresh COVID-19 cases and 97 fatalities, pushing the cumulative count to 5,63,327 and the death toll to 5,616.