Oxygen Racket: Delhi Police Takes Navneet Kalra To Khan Market To Recreate Crime Scene

The Delhi Police on Tuesday took businessman Navneet Kalra to Khan Market to recreate the Oxygen racket that was in operation from the famous South Delhi colony. Kalra, who is the owner of the popular Khan Chacha restaurant is in 3-day police custody for his role in hoarding Oxygen concentrators across several restaurants in Khan market and selling them for exorbitant prices in the national capital amid the COVID-19 crisis. He is expected to be taken to Lodhi Colony next to re-create the crime scene.

Delhi Police bring businessman Navneet Kalra to Khan Market.



Kalra has been sent to 3-day police custody in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a restaurant in South Delhi. pic.twitter.com/QHnKx9Htid — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

On Monday, the Saket Court remanded Navneet Kalra to three days police custody. The Delhi Police had demanded his custody to question him over the Oxygen racket that was in operation in Delhi under which 524 oxygen concentrators were seized from his chain of restaurants. The order, which has been accessed by Republic, notes that his custodial interrogation is required for the recovery of electronic devices and remaining oxygen concentrators allegedly in his possession. Earlier his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Garg who denied giving him interim protection from arrest.

Khan Market Oxygen racket

The racket, currently being probed by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, came to the limelight after 500 fake oxygen concentrators were seized from popular restaurants in the city. During the several raids 96 concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha restaurant, nine from Town Hall restaurant- both in Khan Market and 419 from Nege & Ju restaurant-cum bar in Lodhi Colony and the Matrix Cellular company’s godown in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. Kalra is the owner of the aforesaid restaurants.

As per the investigation, orders were initially taken through the X Factor application following which orders from other sources including social media were accepted. Several of these were also reported to be substandard products.

The police has registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 188, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.