'Oxygen Supply Has Increased', Say Govt Sources As Delhi HC Seeks Response On PSA Demand

Even as concerns grew over the scarcity of medical oxygen in hospitals, government sources have stated that supply has 'increased' by four times since Feb

Even as concerns grow over the scarcity of medical oxygen in hospitals amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India, government sources on Tuesday have stated that supply has 'increased'. The sources added that the supply for medical oxygen has increased by nearly four times from 1,273 metric tonnes in a day in the last week of February to 4,739 metric tonnes in a day on April 17. 

The Centre has ramped up efforts to supply oxygen to hospitals by running 'Oxygen Express' trains and oxygen cylinders. These trains will transport the medical oxygen to several places across the country. In addition, the Union Health Ministry has also informed that 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been sanctioned by the Centre for installation across public health facilities.

Apart from the 162 which have already been sanctioned, the states have reached out to the Centre and requested 100 more which are being sanctioned. In addition, the Delhi High Court has also questioned the Centre on oxygen being diverted from industries, The HC has asked why the industries cannot wait for oxygen even as patients across the country need it on priority. Citing Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital, the Centre stated that doctors are being forced to reduce oxygen that is meant for COVID-19 patients. The situation has arisen due to insufficient supply, the HC added. The High Court has sought the Centre's response on the issue by 2 PM. 

With ANI Inputs

