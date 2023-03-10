Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal Issues Statement After Father's Death; ‘It's A Tremendous Loss’

Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise building in Gurugram on Friday, March 10. Gurugram police officials have launched an investigating into the death.

Issuing a statement regarding the same, Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal said, “With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day.”

“His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief,” he added.

Police reveals details

According to sources, the Gurugam police received the information about Ramesh Agarwal's death at around 1 pm on Friday. "We reached the spot and learnt that Ramesh Agarwal fell from the 20th floor and died." As per the police statement, the deceased was in the balcony when he fell down whereas his son and his wife were inside the apartment.

"At about 1 pm information was received from DLF security that a person has fallen from 20th floor in DLF The Crest Society, Sector 54 and he has been taken to Paras Hospital for treatment. A team along with SHO Sector 53 visited place of occurrence. During inspection of place of occurrence fallen person was identified as Ramesh Parsad Agarwal . His younger son Ritesh Agarwal is founder of OYO. Ramesh Parsad Agarwal was brought dead in Paras Hospital. After taking the statement of deceased's son Aashish Agarwal, inquest report U/S 174 CRPC has been carried out. SHO Sector 53 and crime team visited place of occurrence for inspection. Postmortem has been carried out in GH GGM and body has been handed over," the statement read.