Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal’s Father Dies After Falling From High Rise In Gurgaon

Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh Agarwal died on Friday after purportedly falling from a high-rise building in Gurgaon. Ritesh said that the passing away of his father is a tremendous loss for his family.

“With a heavy heart, my family & I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life & inspired me and so many of us, every single day," Agarwal said in a statement.

He added, "His (Father's) death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief."

Ritesh recently got married to Geetansha Sood, the director of Farmation Ventures, in a high-profile wedding which was also attended by billionaire investor and SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son.

Gurgaon Police said that Ramesh Agarwal fell from the balcony of his flat on the 20th floor.

"We received the information around 1 pm. We reached the spot and learnt that he fell from the 20th floor and died. The incident is of Crysta Society. The deceased was on the balcony whereas as son and wife were inside the house," Police said.

Ramesh was rushed to Paras Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The post-mortem has been carried out and the body has been handed over to the family.