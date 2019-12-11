Back To Court Duties: P Chidambaram Makes Maiden Appearance In SC After Securing Bail

On Wednesday, Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram made his maiden appearance in the Supreme Court after securing bail in the INX Media case. He was behind bars for a period of more than 106 days after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Appearing in a domestic violence and divorce case, the opposing counsels were Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Incidentally, Sibal and Singhvi had represented Chidambaram in his bail plea before the SC.

What is the INX Media case?

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs.305 crore during Congress leader P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance.

Indrani turned approver in the case and gave a confessional statement to a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Indrani Mukerjea has alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval. The ED too lodged a money laundering case in this regard.

Bail conditions

The SC set aside the Delhi High Court order of November 15 that had dismissed the senior Congress leader’s bail plea. However, the apex court has listed some conditions to be followed by Chidambaram when he is out on bail.

For instance, Chidambaram was asked to deposit a bail bond of Rs. 2,00,000 to be released. Moreover, he cannot leave the country without the permission of the court. He has not only been asked to make himself available for investigation whenever required but also has been directed not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. Another significant restriction imposed by the SC is that the senior Congress leader cannot give any interviews or public statements regarding the INX Media case.

(With ANI inputs)

