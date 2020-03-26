The Debate
P Chidambaram Offers Guarded Welcome To Centre's COVID-19 Package, Calls For New Plan

General News

Terming the Central government’s COVID-19 financial package as a "modest plan", Congress leader P Chidambaram contended that a lot more needed to be done

Terming the Centre’s Rs.1.7 lakh crore COVID-19 financial package as a “modest plan”, Congress MP and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday contended that a lot more was needed to be done. While welcoming the provision of foodgrains for the poor, he claimed that there was not enough cash infusion. Moreover, he observed that some sections of society had been completely left out. He noted that some of his suggestions such as help to tenant farmers, EMI deferment and GST rate cut had not been addressed. At the same time, Chidambaram called on the Centre to put forth a further plan of action very soon.  

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Announces Rs.1.7 Lakh Crore Relief Package

On Wednesday, Chidambaram suggested that Rs.3000, Rs.6000 and Rs.12,000 should be transferred into the bank accounts of MNREGA workers, the urban poor and the farmers respectively. He also urged the ration shops to provide free rice or wheat worth 10 kg for free. Furthermore, the senior Congress leader called for the EMI payment date to be extended until June 30, 2020, and the GST rate to be cut by 5% on all essential goods and services.  

Read: Mamata Banerjee Writes To 18 CMs, Seeks Relief For WB People Stuck Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 593 active COVID-19 cases in India while 13 individuals have died due to the pandemic. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the entire country for three weeks. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled measures to ease the woes of the consumers and the corporate sector. This included extending the last date to file IT returns and composition returns to June 30, making customs clearance an essential service, relaxing the mandatory requirement of board meetings for a period of 60 days and so forth. She followed this up on Thursday by unveiling a financial package worth Rs.1.7 lakh crore to address the needs of the migrant workers, urban and rural poor, women, specially-abled people, and farmers. 

Read: PM Modi To Take Part In G20's Coronavirus Meeting; Here's The List Of Countries Involved

Read: Ajit Pawar Warns Against Attacks On Doctors & Police Personnel Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

