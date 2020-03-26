P Chidambaram Offers Guarded Welcome To Centre's COVID-19 Package, Calls For New Plan

Terming the Centre’s Rs.1.7 lakh crore COVID-19 financial package as a “modest plan”, Congress MP and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday contended that a lot more was needed to be done. While welcoming the provision of foodgrains for the poor, he claimed that there was not enough cash infusion. Moreover, he observed that some sections of society had been completely left out. He noted that some of his suggestions such as help to tenant farmers, EMI deferment and GST rate cut had not been addressed. At the same time, Chidambaram called on the Centre to put forth a further plan of action very soon.

I am glad that the government has announced a Financial Action Plan today that reflects some elements of the 10-point plan that I had put forward yesterday. I offer a cautious welcome.



It is a modest plan. In due course, government will realize that it must do more. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 26, 2020

On Wednesday, Chidambaram suggested that Rs.3000, Rs.6000 and Rs.12,000 should be transferred into the bank accounts of MNREGA workers, the urban poor and the farmers respectively. He also urged the ration shops to provide free rice or wheat worth 10 kg for free. Furthermore, the senior Congress leader called for the EMI payment date to be extended until June 30, 2020, and the GST rate to be cut by 5% on all essential goods and services.

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 593 active COVID-19 cases in India while 13 individuals have died due to the pandemic. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the entire country for three weeks. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled measures to ease the woes of the consumers and the corporate sector. This included extending the last date to file IT returns and composition returns to June 30, making customs clearance an essential service, relaxing the mandatory requirement of board meetings for a period of 60 days and so forth. She followed this up on Thursday by unveiling a financial package worth Rs.1.7 lakh crore to address the needs of the migrant workers, urban and rural poor, women, specially-abled people, and farmers.

