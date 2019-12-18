P Chidambaram Praises Resilience Of Students, Questions Centre On Jamia Violence

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram raised questions on the Centre for the alleged Delhi police action against the students in the Jamia Millia Islamia University. At the same time, he expressed his satisfaction that the students were “liberal” and displayed “humanism”. He also expressed his bewilderment at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s challenge to the opposition. In his election rally at Barhait in Jharkhand, the PM had dared Congress and their allies to declare openly that they would give Indian citizenship to every citizen of Pakistan.

It is gratifying that the students and the young generation are liberal, secular, tolerant and exhibit humanism. Is the government challenging these values? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 18, 2019

Why should we give citizenship to people who are already citizens of Pakistan? What is the meaning of such challenges to the Opposition? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 18, 2019

Students protest across India

On December 15, people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. Students at universities across India protested against the action of Delhi police in Jamia. This included Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University, and IIT Madras. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station.

'The police mercilessly beat other students'

A delegation of opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday seeking his intervention in the current crisis over the CAA. Addressing the media later, Congress president Sonia Gandhi stated that violent protests were spreading throughout the country because of the Act. Moreover, she claimed that the BJP had no scrupples in shutting down dissident voices.

Gandhi remarked, "I have met the President and plead him to intervene in the situation. The situation in the northeast which is now spreading throughout the country including the capital and the Jamia university be cause of the act." She added, "The police merciless beat other students, not only here in Delhi who were demonstrating which is their democratic right as it is our to demonstrate. I think you all have seen that the BJP government seems to have no compulsion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation which do not seem to be acceptable to the people and to us in the democracy."

