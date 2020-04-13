Chidambaram Attacks Centre As UP Woman Throws 5 Children In Ganga; Lockdown Link Refuted

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday reacted to the shocking incident where a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following an argument with her husband. Chidambaram retweeted a post by a user named Ashok Swain which said, "Mother throws her 5 starving children to the Ganges river after failing to find food for them at the time of Modi's unplanned 21-day lockdown."

'We must condemn this callous attitude'

Chidambaram then asked for an explanation from the government on how can the poor survive the lockdown without cash in their hands to buy food and medicines. He added, with limited resources, states have provided a meagre sum of money to the poor as livelihood support.

If true, will the government please explain how the poor can survive the lockdown without cash in their hands to buy food and medicines.



With limited resources, states have provided a meagre sum of money to the poor as livelihood support. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 13, 2020

In another tweet, Chidambaram claimed that the Centre won’t give money to states for livelihood support and said that they won’t directly transfer money to every poor family. "We must condemn this callous attitude in the strongest terms," he said.

Centre can easily find up to Rs 65,000 crore in its 2020-21 expenditure budget of over Rs 30 lakh crore. It will be 2.2 per cent of the expenditure budget. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 13, 2020

'This is sound advice'

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chidambaram said, "Economists have advised that the Centre should borrow more and also monetise part of the deficit. This is sound advice."

However, according to the police the lockdown is not the reason the woman threw her children into the river. Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the incident took place in Jahangirabad village under the Gopiganj police station area late on Saturday night. He said Manju Yadav and her husband Mridul Yadav often quarrelled in the past one year. “Hence, she thought of killing her children by throwing them into the river," he said.

On Saturday night after an argument with her husband, Manju allegedly threw her children Aarti, Saraswati, Maateshwari, Shivshankar and Keshav Prasad into the river.

The SP said the river near the Jahangirabad ghat where the incident took place is deep. "The search for the children is on," he said. Police said when the woman came to the ghat, the children raised an alarm but the fishermen there fled believing her to be a witch. They said the woman did not leave the spot after the incident and herself told people about it on Sunday morning.

