PL Punia Attacks Mamata Banerjee For Calling UN-monitored Referendum On CAA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s call for a UN-monitored referendum was criticised by many BJP leaders including Smriti Irani. Congress leader PL Punia has spoken out in opposition to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s doing. He was clearly asserted that the matter is purely internal and the UN should not interfere here. “There is no one State in the country that supports the CAA,” he continued and touched upon the timeline of events that have occurred since the passage of the bill, saying that it’s a shameful state we’re in.