‘Paapi Parivar’: BJP Slams Gandhis After Rajasthan HC Quashes Robert Vadra's Petition

Days after the Rajasthan High Court (HC) rejected Robert Vadra's petition to quash the Bikaner land deal case, BJP lashed out at the Gandhi family calling it a 'Paapi Parivaar' (Family of Sinners). "Evidence clearly shows you are a family of sinners, you are involved in corruption," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday.

Robert Vadra, Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court seeking a dismissal of the case against Sky Light Hospitality LLP, a firm owned by him.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed an ECIR in the case following a complaint over the purchase of 275 bighas of land in Rajasthan's Kolayat. The High Court rejected Vadra's petition.

#BREAKING | BJP hits out at Vadra- Gandhi family over Bikaner land case.

‘Family of sinners’

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, a lawyer by profession, said on Tuesday that Vadra's plea did not merit acceptance and the same was accordingly dismissed.

"The facts put forward by me -- there are three important points in it, Sky Light Hospitality LLP, Robert Vadra and his mother are the co-owners and they had put a request before the HC to quash the case. The HC passed the ruling, we don't agree with you, the case cannot be dismissed, it's a serious issue," Bhatia said.

Bhatia then went on to call the Gandhi family a 'family of sinners'. "Today the evidence clearly indicates that you are a paapi parivaar. You are corrupt."

There is a 'Kattar Papi Parivar' in India. Their work is to grab the land of farmers & hand it over to their son-in-law Robert Vadra. During Congress govt in Rajasthan from 2008-13, 125 bighas of land was bought from farmers & allotted to 2 people Hariram&Natharam: BJP's G Bhatia

ED case against Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra is facing an ED investigation over a land purchase in Bikaner's Kolayat by Sky Light Hospitality LLP. The land was allegedly purchased in the name of a driver of a mediator named Mahesh Nagre, using a cheque by Robert Vadra.

The ED issued a summons to Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra, both reportedly partners in Skylight LLP, in November 2018, but none of them appeared before the agency. They later went on to file a "no coercive action" order and a stay on arrest. The pleas were opposed by the additional solicitor general citing that the Supreme Court had already decided on the issues in favour of the Enforcement Directorate.

