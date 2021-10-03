Paddy Procurement Starts In Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday launched the paddy procurement across the state from a grain market in Morinda.

The development came a day after the Centre allowed the paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana from October 3.

The Centre's earlier decision to postpone the procurement till October 11 due to heavy rains recently had sparked protests by farmers in the two states.

While interacting with farmers, commission agents and labourers at the grain market here, the Punjab chief minister said all the necessary arrangements for a smooth, prompt and seamless procurement and the lifting and storage of paddy have been made, an official statement said.

Reiterating his government's commitment, Channi said every single grain of the farmers' produce would be lifted from the market and strict adherence to the prescribed norms of timely payment to the farmers would be ensured.

He also urged farmers to bring their produce within specifications of moisture content laid by the government of India.

