Padma Awardees 2022 Visit National War Memorial In Delhi; Pay Homage To Martyrs

The Government of India announced the complete list of recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards 2022 on the eve of the country's 73rd Republic Day. The Padma Awards are the highest civilian awards in India and are divided into three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are presented to individuals who have made noteworthy contributions in the fields of sports, art, literature, education, social work, trade and more.

Recently, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind conferred two Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 54 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022, at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 21. The Civil Investiture Ceremony –II is scheduled to be held on March 28, 2022. Recently, the Padma Awardees who were felicitated on March 21 were invited to visit the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Padma Awardees 2022 pay homage to martyred soldiers at National War Memorial

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs took to their social media handle and shared the news. The post read, "Under an initiative by Government led by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for the first time Padma Awardees visit National War Memorial in New Delhi." The awardees visited the war memorial and were moved to see the names of the personnel of the Defence Forces who over the years have made the supreme sacrifice and laid down their lives to protect the nation’s borders and have selflessly served our country.

For the unversed, The National War Memorial (NWM) was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019. It stands testimony to the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers since Independence and is made to honour the contributions of the brave hearts.

More about Padma Awards 2022

A total of 119 Padma Awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind this year. The list of award winners comprised of seven Padma Vibhushan awardees, 16 Padma Bhusan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Out of the 119, a total of 29 winners are women, 16 are posthumous awardees and one is a transgender awardee.

Image: ANI