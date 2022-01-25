Ahead of the 73rd Republic Day, the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma awards. Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) as per the list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan - 4 Honoured

The prestigious Padma Bhushan has four recipients this time- Prabha Atre (Art), Radheyshyam Khemka (posthumous) in the field of Literature and Education, General Bipin Rawat (posthumous) in the field of Civil Service and Kalyan Singh (posthumous) in the field of Public Affairs.

Padma Bhushan - 17 Honoured

The prestigious Padma Vibhushan has in total 17 recipients- Ghulam Nabi Azad and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in the field of Public Affairs, Victor Banerjee, Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous), Rashid Khan in the field of Art, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, Satya Narayana Nadella, Sundararajan Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla in the field of Trade and Industry, Rajiv Mehrishi in the field of Civil Services, Pratibha Ray, Swami Sachidanand, Vashishth Tripathi in the field of Literature and Education, Madhur Jaffery in the field of culinary and Sanjaya Rajaram in the field of Science and Engineering.

Padma Shri - 107 Honoured

The prestigious Padma Shri has 107 recipients this time. In the field of literature are Raghuvendra Tanwar, Badaplin War, Vidya Vindu Singh, Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous), Kali Pada Saren, Vidyanand Sarek, Dilip Shahani, Chirapat Prapandavidya, VL Nghaka, P Narayana Kurup, Rutger Kortenhorst, Tara Johar, Avadh Kishore Jadia, Narasingha Prasad Guru, Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous), Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous), Narasimha Rao Garikapati, Dhaneswar Engti, Khali Dhantejvi (Posthumous), Maria Christopher Byrski, Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat, Sirpi Balasubramanian, JK Bajaj, T Senka Ao and Najma Akhtar.

In the field of Trade and Industry are Prahlad Rai Agarwala, Jagjit Singh Dardi, Muktamani Devi, Ryuko Hira. In the field of Social Work are Baba Iqbal Singh Ji, Prabhaben Shah, Prem Singh, Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai, K V Rabiya, Om Prakash Gandhi, Savaji Bhai Dholakia, Basanti Devi, S Damodaran, Shakuntala Choudhary, Acharya Chandanaji, Srimad Baba Balia have been conferred.

Full list of winners of Padma Awards 2022 here-

Padma Award Ees 2022 by Republic World on Scribd