Padma Awards 2022: Government Urges People To Nominate Eligible Candidates; Read Details

Nominations and recommendations for the 2022 Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are open till September 15. The suggestions, including self-nominations, are to be sent on the government's portal by the due date. The Padma awards are announced on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, nominations and recommendations will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal https://padmaawards.gov.in/.

The statement said, "The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into "People's Padma". All citizens are therefore requested to make nominations/recommendations including self-nomination".

It also added that efforts are being made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society.

On July 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle and invited people and those doing exceptional work at the grassroots to nominate for the awards.

India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. https://t.co/BpZG3xRsrZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2021

Who is endowed with The Padma Awards?

As per the statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and seek to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

How to nominate someone for the awards?

Recommendations for the award list are usually sought between May 1 and September 15 from all the state governments and the Union Territories and the Central Government ministries and departments. The nominations or recommendations by private individuals for Padma Awards can be done online on the website https://padmaawards.gov.in. The individual then has to fill out the relevant details in the mentioned format along with a citation in the narrative form (maximum 800 words) to mention the exceptional achievement and accolades of the person in their respective field.

(Source-ANI)