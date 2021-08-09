Padma Awards 2022 Nominations Open Till September 15, Says MHA

On Monday, August 9, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reaffirmed that the deadline for nominations or suggestions for the Padma Awards which includes Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, is September 15. The honours will be given on the Republic Day of 2022. The MHA stated in a statement that nominations and suggestions for the Padma Awards 2022 would only be accepted online through the Padma Award portal.

According to the Ministry, the government is trying to change Padma Awards to People's Padma Awards. The government asked the citizen of the country to pick remarkable talented individuals whose brilliance and accomplishments are truly deserving to be acknowledged. This will include people from women, SC or STs, divyang (handicapped), and those who are performing selfless service to society.

The Ministry even added that the nominations or recommendations should include all pertinent details mentioning in the format available on the aforementioned Padma Portal. In the portal, one has to write a narrative citation of a maximum of 800 words, clearly highlighting the recommended person’s distinguished and outstanding achievements or service in her or his respective field or discipline.

More About Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are considered to be one of India's highest civilian honours. Each and every Padma award has different categories, Padma Vibhushan is given for extraordinary and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan is awarded for distinguished service of higher level, while Padma Shri is for distinguished service. These prestigious awards are given out on the eve of Republic Day every year.

The Padma Awards are given out based on the recommendations of the Padma Awards Committee, which is formed every year by the Prime Minister. In the nomination process, the citizen can also participate where one can even nominate oneself.

The prize honours outstanding achievements in numerous sectors and disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, commerce and industry, medical, literature and education, civil service, and sports. These prizes are open to everyone, regardless of ethnicity, occupation, status, or gender. Only the government employees, including those who work for PSUs, are not eligible for these prizes, with the exception of physicians and scientists.

In 1954, the government established two civilian honours, the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. Pahela Varg, Dusra Varg, and Tisra Varg were the three classes of the award. By Presidential Notification dated January 8, 1955, these were redesignated as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Except for a brief period of interruptions between the years 1978 and 1979 and 1993 to 1997, the Padma Awards, which were founded in 1954 and announced every year.

The President of India generally presents the prizes in the months of March or April each year, with the recipients receiving a Sanad or certificate signed by the President and a medallion. On the day of the presentation event, the names of the recipients are published in the Indian Gazette.

(Image: Representative Image)