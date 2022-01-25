Last Updated:

Padma Awards 2022: Srimad Baba Bali To Basanti Devi, Awardees In The Field Of Social Work

The Government of India announced the recipients of the Padma Awards 2022 on Tuesday. Here is a list of Padma awardees in the field of Social Work.

Padma Awards 2022

On Tuesday, India's Union Home Ministry announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards that are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Padma Awards are the highest civilian awards in the country and are given in various fields of activities, like- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. This year 12 awards have been given to people who have given exceptional contributions in the field of Social Work. 

List of Padma awardees in field of Social work-

  1. Srimad Baba Bali- Odisha
  2. Acharya Chandanaji- Bihar
  3. Shakuntala Choudhary- Assam
  4. S Damodaran -Tamil Nadu
  5. Basanti Devi - Uttarakhand
  6. Savaji Bhai Dholakia- Gujarat
  7. Om Prakash Gandhi - Haryana
  8. K V Rabiya- Kerala
  9. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai- Gujarat
  10. Prabhaben Shah- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
  11. Prem Singh - Punjab
  12. Baba Iqbal Singh Ji - Punjab

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) as per the list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Full list of winners of Padma Awards 2022 here-

