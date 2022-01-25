Padma Awards 2022: Srimad Baba Bali To Basanti Devi, Awardees In The Field Of Social Work

On Tuesday, India's Union Home Ministry announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards that are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Padma Awards are the highest civilian awards in the country and are given in various fields of activities, like- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. This year 12 awards have been given to people who have given exceptional contributions in the field of Social Work.

List of Padma awardees in field of Social work-

Srimad Baba Bali- Odisha Acharya Chandanaji- Bihar Shakuntala Choudhary- Assam S Damodaran -Tamil Nadu Basanti Devi - Uttarakhand Savaji Bhai Dholakia- Gujarat Om Prakash Gandhi - Haryana K V Rabiya- Kerala Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai- Gujarat Prabhaben Shah- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Prem Singh - Punjab Baba Iqbal Singh Ji - Punjab

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) as per the list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Full list of winners of Padma Awards 2022 here-

Padma Award Ees 2022 by Republic World on Scribd