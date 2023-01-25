Padma Awards: Mulayam Yadav, MM Keeravani & Balkrishna Doshi Among 106 Padma Awardees

Ahead of the 74th Republic Day, the government on Wednesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards. A total of 106 individuals have been conferred with one of the highest civilian awards in their respective fields across three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous), late ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous ), Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna, Srinivas Vardhan and Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous) Padma Vibhushan. Nine individuals will be conferred with Padma Bhushan and 91 with Padma Shri.

The Padma Bhushan recipients are SL Bhyrappa (Literature and education), Kumar Mangalam Birla (Trade and Industry), Deepak Dhar (Science and engineering), Vani Jairam (Art), Swami Chinna Jeeyar (Spiritualism), Suman Kalyanpur (Art), Kapil Kapoor (Literature and education), Sudha Murthy (Social work) and Kamlesh D Patel (Spiritualism).

RRR composer-songwriter MM Keeravani, actor Raveena Tandon, stock market investor Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh and IPFT chief Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous), are among 91 Padma Shri awardees.

Dilip Mahalanabis pioneered the wide use of ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), estimated to have saved over five crore lives globally. ORS is a simple, inexpensive yet effective ingenious solution - thanks to which the world has witnessed a 93 percent reduction in deaths caused by Diarrhea, Cholera and Dehydration, especially in infants and children. He demonstrated the effectiveness of ORS while serving in Refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, having returned from the USA to serve.

Know our unsung and unique Padma Shri awardees:

Ratan Chandra Kar: He is a retired government doctor from Andamans working with the Jarawa tribe who inhabit an island 48 km from North Sentinel. Kar treated Jarawas during the measles epidemic of 1999 and brought them back from the verge of extinction, contributing to increasing in population from 76 to 270. He also closely observed and documented their culture and tradition in his book called 'Andamaner Adim Janajati Jarawa'.

Hirabai Lobi: Lobi is a Siddi Tribal social worker and leader, who has dedicated her life to the betterment of the Siddi community in Gujarat. She provided education to children of the Siddi tribe through the many Balwadis she founded.

Munishwar Chander Dawar: He is a war veteran and doctor from Jabalpur treating underprivileged people for the past 50 years. Dawar is selflessly treating the poor and weaker sections of society at an affordable cost of Rs 20, up from Rs 2 in the 2010s.

Ramkuiwangbe Newme: Naga Social Worker from Dima Hasao who dedicated his life to the conservation and preservation of the Heraka religion. He protected and promoted Heraka indigenous culture through awareness camps and programs and established 10 primary schools and encouraged education for women.

VP Appukuttan Poduval: He is a Gandhian and freedom fighter from Payyanur who actively participated in Quit India Movement in 1942. He is working tirelessly and selflessly to uplift the lives of the weaker sections of society for the past 8 decades.

Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar: Sekhar is a Kakinada-based Social worker who dedicated his life to providing free medical and education services to needy people. After losing his wife and 2 children in the Air

India Kanishka bombing, he channelised his grief into a lifelong commitment towards the betterment of society. He is instrumental in the treatment of over 3 lakh eye patients, with 90% of surgeries being free.

Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan: Both are expert snake catchers from Irula Tribe,specialing in catching dangerous and venomous snakes. Despite lacking formal education, they travelled globally to catch snakes and train snake catchers in other parts of the world. Collectively, the Irula tribe plays an important

role in the healthcare ecosystem in India, through antivenoms collected.

Tula Ram Upreti: The 98-year-old is a self-sustained small farmer, practising organic farming using only

traditional methods. He is doing this since childhood, six decades before the Sikkim government formed Sikkim Organic Mission. Upreti is also training and inspiring other farmers to adopt natural farming techniques.

Nekram Sharma: He is an organic farmer from Mandi, reviving the traditional Crop System of 'Nau-Anaj’. He is also producing local indigenous seeds, distributing to more than 10,000 farmers in six states at no cost.

Janum Singh Soy: He is a tribal Ho language scholar, working for four decades for its preservation and promotion. He has authored six books on the culture and lifestyle of the small Ho tribe.

Dhaniram Toto: He is a Toto (Dengka) language preserver from Totopara village of Jalpaiguri district. • Despite lacking any formal training as a Linguist, he is the architect of the Toto language script, preserving the indigenous language. Toto (Dengka), is a dying language - listed as highly endangered by UNESCO.

B Ramakrishna Reddy: Reddy is an 80-year-old Linguistics Professor from Telangana. In his decades of perseverance, he has made immense contributions towards the preservation of Tribal and Southern languages like Kuvi, Manda and Kui. He also drafted Manda-English Dictionary and KuviOriya-English Dictionary while also coauthoring 5 books towards this cause.

Ajay Kumar Mandavi: He is a Gond tribal wood carver from Kanker. Mandavi is actively rehabilitating misguided people in LWE-affected regions by teaching them the art of wood calligraphy - more than 350 lives transformed.

Rani Machaiah: Machaiah is a Ummathat folk dancer from Kodagu, promoting ajnd preserving Kodava culture

through dance. She is the former President of Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy.

KC Runremsangi: She is a Mizo Folk Singer from Aizwal, safeguarding Mizo cultural heritage for over three decades. Runremsangi received Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2017.

Risingbor Kurkalang: He is a tribal Duitara instrument maker and musician from East Khasi Hills. He popularised Khasi folk music and instruments (Saitar and Duitara) across the world.

Mangala Kanti Roy: The 102-year-old Sarinda Player from Jalpaiguri is popular as one of the oldest folk musicians of West Bengal. He is popular for producing unique bird calls through Sarinda.

Moa Subong: He is an eminent Naga musician and innovator who developed a new and easy-to-play instrument ‘Bamhum’, a wind musical instrument made from bamboo. He founded Abiogenesis, a musical band that fuses traditional Naga music with modern rock music, along with his vocalist wife.

Munivenkatappa: He is a veteran Thamate exponent from Chikkaballapur, working tirelessly towards the

preservation and promotion of the folk instrument Thamate. He started playing Thamate at age 16 and now

trains young and upcoming artists, despite the social stigma attached to it.

Domar Singh Kunvar: Kunvar is a Chhattisgarhi Natya Nacha Artist who dedicated his life to keeping the tradition alive for the last 5 decades. Essaying the role of Sultana Daku who fought against British imperialists, he has performed plays in 13 dialects and languages and given over 5,000 presentations across India.

Parshuram Komaji Khune: A Zadipatti Rangbhumi artist from Gadchiroli, Khune has played 800 different roles in more than 5,000 drama shows. Zadipatti is a folk theatre performed during the harvest season of rice cultivation in Maharashtra.

Ghulam Muhammad Zaz: He is the eighth generation Santoor Craftsman from a family known for making the finest Santoors in Kashmir for the last 200 years. He dedicated seven decades to crafting stringed instruments and keeping the family legacy alive.

Bhanubhai Chitara: The 66-year-old is the seventh generation Kalamkari artist from the Chunara community, carrying forward the legacy of the 400-year-old traditional craft of Mata ni Pachedi (behind Mother Goddess). Each of his paintings has a story inspired by mythological epics such as Mahabharata and Ramayana.

Paresh Rathwa: He is a Pithora artist from Chhota Udepur, promoting ancient cultural heritage. He Immensely contributed by showcasing this art globally, including in 30 exhibitions.

Kapil Dev Prasad: He is Bawan Buti Handloom Weaver from Nalanda. Prasad depicts ancient Buddhist symbols in his craft – through 52 butis in each woven item. He has contributed to reviving and promoting the Bawan Buti Weave for over 5 decades.

Padma Award is one of the highest civilian awards in India, established in 1954. They are awarded in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards are given to recognize exceptional achievements in various fields such as arts, literature, science, and public service.

The awards are presented by the President of India at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The awards are given to both Indian citizens as well as foreign nationals. The selection process for the awards is based on recommendations from a specially appointed committee and is considered one of the most prestigious awards in India.

