Padma Awards 2023: List Of Female Winners And Their Contributions To The Society

Six individuals have been announced as the winners of the Padma Vibhushan awards whereas nine will be accorded the Padma Bhushan. Padma Shri has the highest number of recipients as 91 individuals have been shortlisted for the accolade, 13 of which are women. All in all, 16 women will be bestowed with the prestigious award, three being in the Padma Bhushan category.

Here is a look at the winners and their contributions to society.

Female winners of Padma Awards 2023

1. Sudha Murthy: Renowned author and chairperson of Infosys Sudha Murthy will be awarded the Padma Bhushan for her contributions to the field of social work. With dozens of books to her name, mostly for children, Murthy is known for her philanthropic efforts toward society.

2. Raveen Ravi Tandon: Raveena Tandon will be awarded the Padma Shri award in the field of Arts. She made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with 'Patthar Ke Phool' and went on to work in several films like 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Mohra', 'Diwale', 'Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi', among others. The actress was recently chosen as a delegate at the W20, the women empowerment engagement wing, at G20.

3. K C Runremsangi: Mizoram folk singer K C Runremsangi has also been named the Padma Shri winner for safeguarding Mizo cultural heritage for over three decades. She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2017 and is accredited with recording many Mizo folk songs.

4. Rani Machaiah: Rani Machaiah is an Ummathat folk dancer from Kodagu, and she has been recognised for Padma Shri for promoting and preserving Kodava culture through dance. She is a former President of Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy and has been training women artists in Ummathat folk dance.

5. Hirabai Lobi: Orphaned at a young age, Hirabai Lobi was raised by her grandmother and has dedicated her life as a Siddi Tribal social worker and leader. She won the Padma Shri award for the betterment of the Siddi community in Gujarat. She has been recognised for providing education to children of the Siddi tribe through the many Balwadis she has founded and has been promoting financial independence among Siddi women through her foundation Mahila Vikas Mandal.

6. Vani Jairam: Singer Vani Jairam has also been awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of Arts and she has been recognised for her vast contribution to both Bollywood and south Indian cinema.

Among the other Padma Vibhushan winner is playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, whereas personalities like Jodhaiyabai Baiga, Usha Barle, Hemoprova Chutia, Subhadra Devi, Pritikana Goswami, Shanti Parmar, Sujatha Ramdorai, Neihunuo Sorhie and Coomi Nariman Wadia have been announced the winners of the Padma Shri.