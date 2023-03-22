President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Awards for the year 2022-23 at a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, March 22. A total of 106 Padma awards were announced on the 74th Republic Day. Of the 106 awardees, six are Padma Vibhushan, nine are Padma Bhushan and 91 are Padma Shri. Notably, 19 of the awardees are women.

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla was conferred with Padma Bhushan Award on Wednesday for his contribution to the field of trade and industry. He is the fourth in his family to be awarded Padma Award. Apart from him, former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav was awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously in the field of public affairs.

The long list of 106 awardees included Prof. Kapil Kapoor, Zakir Hussain, Sudha Murty, Raveena Tandon and former Union Minister SM Krishna among others.

Padma Awards are presented in three categories including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri to honour people for their notable work in different disciplines and fields like art, social work, literature and education, public affairs, etc.

Here's the full of Padma Awardees:

