Padma Awards 2023: Renowned Craftsman Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri Conferred Padma Shri

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, presented the Padma Shri award to renowned craftsman Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri for Art. The master craftsman is engaged in the field of Bidri Ware handicrafts and is known for introducing the Phooljhadi design. Quadri has invented many Bidri Ware articles and has trained hundreds of artists in the field.

Quadri has repeatedly raised concerns regarding Indian art due to the lack of marketing. He has also requested the government to provide an appropriate market and platform to artists so that they can create and develop their art.

#WATCH | Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari, known for introducing many new patterns and designs in Bidri art, receives the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/1vAyYbJuuJ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Notably, Quadri is among the eight personalities from Karnataka to receive the prestigious Padma award this year.

Who is Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri?

Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri started learning this ancient art when he was just 10 years old against the wish of his father Shah Mustafa Quadri who was also a Bidriware craftsman. The 68-year-old artist is a third-generation artisan from his family. Apart from introducing the Phooljhadi design, Rasheed Quadri has also reintroduced sheet-work, which was popular during Bahmani empire.

Before winning the Padma award, Quadri has already won the State Award in 1984, National Award in 1988, District Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 1996, and The Great Indian Achievers’ Award in the year 2004.

The artisan has also exhibited and demonstrated the ‘Bidri’ craft across many countries, including USA, Netherlands, Spain, Bahrain and Oman.

All you need to know about the Padma Awards

Padma Awards are presented in three categories including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri to honour people for their notable work in different disciplines and fields like art, social work, literature and education, public affairs, etc.

The Padma Shri is the fourth highest civil honour in India. While the Padma Shri is bestowed on those with distinguishing contributions in any field, the Padma Bhushan is granted to those who have had distinguishing contributions of a high order. The Padma Vibhushan is the highest of all and is awarded to those with exceptionally distinguished services.

Bharat Ratna is considered to be the highest civilian award of country. Notably, the award has not been bestowed to any single person since 2019. The last Bharat Ratna was awarded to Nanaji Deshmukh (Posthumous), Bhupen Hazarika (Posthumous) and former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.