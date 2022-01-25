Padma Awards: From Cyrus Poonawalla To Satya Nadella, Science & Business Experts Honoured

Quick links:
The Government of India, on January 25, released the list of Padma Award winners 2022 where many scientists and entrepreneurs have been recognised for their contributions. A total of 129 individuals have been conferred with one of the highest civilian awards in their respective fields across three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Here is a look at the winners who have been recognised in the field of Science and Engineering along with Trade and Industry.
Serum Institute of India's (SII) Cyrus Poonawalla along with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan alongside six other winners in the field of Trade and Industry.
|Winner
|Award
|Country
|
1. Natarajan Chandrasekaran
|Padma Bhushan
|
Maharashtra, India
|2. Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella
|Padma Bhushan
|
Telangana, India
|3. Cyrus Poonawalla
|Padma Bhushan
|
Maharashtra, India
|4. Satya Narayana Nadella
|Padma Bhushan
|USA
|5. Sundararajan Pichai
|Padma Bhushan
|USA
|6. Prahlad Rai Agarwala
|Padma Shri
|West Bengal, India
|7. Jagjit Singh Dardi
|Padma Shri
|
Chandigarh, India
|8. Muktamani Devi
|Padma Shri
|
Manipur, India
|9. Ryuko Hira
|Padma Shri
|
Japan
Eight individuals will be conferred with the Padma Awards in two categories for their contributions in the field of Science and Engineering. Below is the list of all the winners.
|Winner
|Award
|Country
|
1. Sanjaya Rajaram (posthumous)
|Padma Bhushan
|
Mexico
|2. Subbanna Ayyappan
|Padma Shri
|Karnataka, India
|3. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay
|Padma Shri
|West Bengal, India
|4. Aditya Prasad Dash
|Padma Shri
|
Odisha, India
|5. Moti Lal Madan
|Padma Shri
|Haryana, India
|6. Anil Kumar Rajvanshi
|Padma Shri
|
Maharashtra, India
|7. Ajay Kumar Sonkar
|Padma Shri
|Uttar Pradesh, India
|8. Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas
|Padma Shri
|Gujarat, India
Read the full list below to know about all the winners.
