Last Updated:

Padma Awards: From Cyrus Poonawalla To Satya Nadella, Science & Business Experts Honoured

A total of 129 individuals have been conferred in their respective fields across three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Padma Awards 2022

Image: PTI, ANI


The Government of India, on January 25, released the list of Padma Award winners 2022 where many scientists and entrepreneurs have been recognised for their contributions. A total of 129 individuals have been conferred with one of the highest civilian awards in their respective fields across three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Here is a look at the winners who have been recognised in the field of Science and Engineering along with Trade and Industry.

Padma Award winners in Trade and Industry

Serum Institute of India's (SII) Cyrus Poonawalla along with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan alongside six other winners in the field of Trade and Industry.

Winner Award Country

1. Natarajan Chandrasekaran

READ | Padma Awards: Singer KS Chitra conferred with Padma Bhushan
 Padma Bhushan

Maharashtra, India
2. Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella Padma Bhushan

Telangana, India
3. Cyrus Poonawalla Padma Bhushan

Maharashtra, India
4. Satya Narayana Nadella  Padma Bhushan USA
5. Sundararajan Pichai Padma Bhushan USA
6. Prahlad Rai Agarwala Padma Shri West Bengal, India
7. Jagjit Singh Dardi Padma Shri

Chandigarh, India
8. Muktamani Devi Padma Shri

Manipur, India
9. Ryuko Hira Padma Shri

Japan

Padma Awards in Science and Engineering

Eight individuals will be conferred with the Padma Awards in two categories for their contributions in the field of Science and Engineering. Below is the list of all the winners. 

READ | Padma Awards: Sushil Modi lauds BJP for recognizing poor; claims UPA rewarded lobbyists
Winner Award Country

1. Sanjaya Rajaram (posthumous)

READ | Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj lauds PM Modi, says BJP 'changed trend of Padma Awards'
 Padma Bhushan

Mexico
2. Subbanna Ayyappan Padma Shri Karnataka, India
3. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay  Padma Shri West Bengal, India
4. Aditya Prasad Dash Padma Shri

Odisha, India
5. Moti Lal Madan Padma Shri Haryana, India
6. Anil Kumar Rajvanshi Padma Shri

Maharashtra, India
7. Ajay Kumar Sonkar Padma Shri Uttar Pradesh, India
8. Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas Padma Shri Gujarat, India

Read the full list below to know about all the winners.

Padma Award Ees 2022 by Republic World on Scribd

READ | Padma Awards 2022 Full List: Gen Rawat, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Satya Nadella among 128 awarded
Tags: Padma Awards 2022, Krishna Ella, Cyrus Poonawalla
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND