Padma Awards: From Cyrus Poonawalla To Satya Nadella, Science & Business Experts Honoured

The Government of India, on January 25, released the list of Padma Award winners 2022 where many scientists and entrepreneurs have been recognised for their contributions. A total of 129 individuals have been conferred with one of the highest civilian awards in their respective fields across three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Here is a look at the winners who have been recognised in the field of Science and Engineering along with Trade and Industry.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan



Padma Award winners in Trade and Industry

Serum Institute of India's (SII) Cyrus Poonawalla along with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan alongside six other winners in the field of Trade and Industry.

Winner Award Country 1. Natarajan Chandrasekaran READ | Padma Awards: Singer KS Chitra conferred with Padma Bhushan Padma Bhushan Maharashtra, India 2. Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella Padma Bhushan Telangana, India 3. Cyrus Poonawalla Padma Bhushan Maharashtra, India 4. Satya Narayana Nadella Padma Bhushan USA 5. Sundararajan Pichai Padma Bhushan USA 6. Prahlad Rai Agarwala Padma Shri West Bengal, India 7. Jagjit Singh Dardi Padma Shri Chandigarh, India 8. Muktamani Devi Padma Shri Manipur, India 9. Ryuko Hira Padma Shri Japan

Padma Awards in Science and Engineering

Eight individuals will be conferred with the Padma Awards in two categories for their contributions in the field of Science and Engineering. Below is the list of all the winners.

Winner Award Country 1. Sanjaya Rajaram (posthumous) READ | Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj lauds PM Modi, says BJP 'changed trend of Padma Awards' Padma Bhushan Mexico 2. Subbanna Ayyappan Padma Shri Karnataka, India 3. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay Padma Shri West Bengal, India 4. Aditya Prasad Dash Padma Shri Odisha, India 5. Moti Lal Madan Padma Shri Haryana, India 6. Anil Kumar Rajvanshi Padma Shri Maharashtra, India 7. Ajay Kumar Sonkar Padma Shri Uttar Pradesh, India 8. Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas Padma Shri Gujarat, India

