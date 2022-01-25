Padma Shri Awards 2022: From Neeraj Chopra To Sonu Nigam, Here's The Full List Of Awardees

On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards. Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Some of the notable names to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award include Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Olympians Pramod Bhagat, and Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam.

Full list of Padma Shri awardees here-

These awards are conferred by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan every year in the month of March or April. This year, the President has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards. The list comprises 107 Padma Shri Awards. In the field of literature--- Raghuvendra Tanwar, Badaplin War, Vidya Vindu Singh, Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous), Kali Pada Saren, Vidyanand Sarek, Dilip Shahani, Chirapat Prapandavidya, VL Nghaka, P Narayana Kurup, Rutger Kortenhorst, Tara Johar, Avadh Kishore Jadia, Narasingha Prasad Guru, Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous), Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous), Narasimha Rao Garikapati, Dhaneswar Engti, Khali Dhantejvi (Posthumous), Maria Christopher Byrski, Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat, Sirpi Balasubramanian, JK Bajaj, T Senka Ao and Najma Akhtar are to be conferred.

In the field of Trade and Industry --- Prahlad Rai Agarwala, Jagjit Singh Dardi, Muktamani Devi, and Ryuko Hira. In the field of Social Work, Baba Iqbal Singh Ji, Prabhaben Shah, Prem Singh, Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai, K V Rabiya, Om Prakash Gandhi, Savaji Bhai Dholakia, Basanti Devi, S Damodaran, Shakuntala Choudhary, Acharya Chandanaji, Srimad Baba Balia are to be conferred with the Padma Shri Award.

Padma Awards 2022

Ahead of the 73rd Republic Day, the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma awards. Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@sonunigamofficial