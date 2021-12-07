Padma Shri Nanda Kishore Prusty Passes Away At 104; PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Pay Respects

Padma Shri awardee Nanda Kishore Prusty passed away on Tuesday, December 7, as he succumbed to the coronavirus, sending a wave of grief across the country. Based in Odisha's Jajpur, Prusty was a 104-year-old teacher and was known as 'Nanda Master' among his students. Immortalised for his commitment towards educating others, Prusty departed at a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar, according to one of his family members.

Prusty was initially admitted to a community health centre on November 29 after complaining of cough and cold, and old-age-related problems and was diagnosed with the coronavirus the next day. Survived by his two sons, Prusty took his last breath at around 1:30 pm, his grandson Khageswar Prusty informed.

'Nanda Sir' will be remembered for generations: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his sadness over Prusty's demise and acknowledged the latter's contributions to the educational sector since India's independence. "Pained by the demise of Shri Nanda Prusty Ji. The much respected “Nanda Sir” will be remembered for generations due to his efforts to spread the joys of education in Odisha. He drew the nation’s attention and affection a few weeks ago at the Padma Awards ceremony. Om Shanti", PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his grief over Prusty's death and recalled his "selfless service" towards the children of Odisha. Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Nanda Kishore Prusty Ji. He was recently conferred with the Padma Shri for his pioneer contribution towards providing free education to the children in Odisha. Nation will always remember this noble soul for his selfless service. Om Shanti Shanti".

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also paid his respects to the centenarian teacher via Twitter wherein he wrote, "I am saddened to learn of the death of Padma Shri award-winning teacher Nanda Kishore Pristi. His valuable contribution to education and his lifelong sacrifice will forever be the norm. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish them well."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal posted a Koo paying tribute to Nanda Kishore Prusty. "Devoting his life to spreading education in Odisha, he leaves behind a glorious legacy. India has lost a true Guru," Goyal wrote.

Prusty's journey to Padma Shri

Based in Odisha's Jajpur, Prusty has been educating children and the elderly for free for the past seventy years. Prusty's contributions were revealed to the world on November 9 when he was awarded the Padma Shri for his service to society since India's independence. Remembered to his unique identity and presence in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prusty's interaction with President Ram Nath Kovind had gone viral as he first rose his hands over Kovind's head to bless him and bowed his head with folded hands.

