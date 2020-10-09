Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple Shut For Devotees After Staff, Chief Priest Test COVID +ve

Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple of Thiruvananthapuram has been closed for devotees from Friday onwards till October 15, after more than 10 staff members of the temple including the chief priest tested positive for COVID-19.

In the absence of the chief priest, all the daily rituals at the temple will be performed with minimum employees and without the devotees flocking to the temple.

This is the second instance when the shrine had to be closed due to COVID-19, the first closure was implemented when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March and then the temple had reopened for devotees on August 27 during the unlock phases.

COVID-19 on the rise in Kerala

Kerala is witnessing an alarming surge in the number of Coronavirus cases even as the country is witnessing a slowdown in the daily COVID-19 numbers. Kerala Power Minister M M Mani too tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and the 75-year old leader has been admitted to a government medical college hospital.

Kerala, which had crossed the two lakh mark on October 1, has recorded a sharp spike of 50,000 cases in just six days. On Thursday, Kerala reported 5,445 new cases of COVID-19. At present, Kerala has about 90,664 active cases, 167,256 have been cured while 930 have died due to the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry. The state now stands third, behind Maharashtra and Karnataka, in the maximum COVID-19 active infections among the states of the country. However, with the steady increase in cases, the government last week clamped prohibitory orders, banning assembly of more than five people at any place, including banks, shops and commercial establishments.

(With inputs and graphic image of PTI)

