Pahariwala Gurudwara Sends Food Materials For Hindu Pakistani Refugees

Sri Guru Singh Sabha Pahariwala Gurudwara distributed humanitarian aid on Saturday to around 1000 Pakistani Hindu refugees living in Delhi at Majnu Ka Tila Camp. On 29th April, the Delhi Government had officially requested and communicated to the Gurdwara to provide assistance for the refugees who have migrated from Pakistan.

The Gurdwara located at Greater Kailash Part 1, New Delhi has made many efforts since the breakout of the Covid-19 epidemic in India and is currently feeding and providing aid to approximately 5000 persons daily. The relief operations are being supervised and coordinated by Manjit Singh GK, former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

READ | Finland To Take 130 Refugees, Mostly Children, From Greece

READ | Malaysia Turns Away Boat With 200 Rohingya Refugees



"The administration approached the Gurudwara Pahariwala and a letter to our president was written that they want food materials for around 800-1000 people who are residing in the Majnu Ka Tila area. They have migrated from Pakistan and they want some dry ration, masks and sanitisers. This gurudwara has been doing langar sewas for the needy people and whenever anyone comes at Gurunanak's house, we don't see which religion he/she belongs to. Today administration has approached us and we are supplying whatever has been asked us to," said Manjeet Singh GK, Former President, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee

READ | Delhi HC Asks Centre, Delhi Govt To Submit List Of Hospitals For Outstation Patients

READ | Exiled Baloch Journalist Who Wrote About Human Rights Violations By Pakistan Found Dead

The aid includes food and essential supplies such as face masks, foodgrains, oil, pulses, tea and sanitisers for each person. The supplies were handed over by the gurdwara officials to the Central Delhi District Disaster Management Authority officials on Saturday. Swaran Singh Bhandari, Balbir Singh Kohli, Gulshanbir Singh, Harjit Singh GK along with other gurdwara volunteers were present on the occasion. The relief material was handed over to Delhi Government officials for further distribution among the people living in refugee camps.