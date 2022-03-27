Paintings, sculptures of 60 artists on display in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Sixty multi-disciplinary artists from across the country have put up their paintings, sculptures, videos and other art works based on the theme of 'Revolution and Counter Revolution' at an exhibition in Mumbai, the organisers said on Sunday.

The exhibition was inaugurated at the Jehangir Art Gallery on March 22 by industries department's development commissioner Harshdeep Kamble, and will conclude on Monday, they said.

The artists, as part of the Secular Art Movement, are committed towards an ideology that seeks democracy and believe in Phule-Ambedkarite school of thoughts, the exhibition's curator, Prabhakar Kamble, said. PTI DC GK GK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)