Pak-backed terror groups continuously attempting to foment trouble in J-K: DGP

Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said Pakistan-backed terror groups and their associates are continuously attempting to foment trouble in the union territory as infiltration attempts are being made despite ceasefire in place.

The Director General of Police (DGP) called for identification of over-ground workers of terrorists and smashing their networks in the union territory.

"Pak-backed terror groups and their associates are continuously attempting to foment trouble in J-K. Despite the ceasefire, infiltration attempts are being made," Singh said while chairing a high-level meeting at police headquarters in Jammu.

He said that any such attempt (to foment trouble by terrorists and their associates) would be foiled with fortitude. The DGP emphasised for maintenance of effective coordination and sharing of each and every valuable information so that immediate action is taken as and when required. Singh emphasised on the critical importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation and real-time coordination and synergy between different security forces to foil the attempts of elements inimical to peace. He directed to take stringent action against the elements found involved in any anti-national or anti-social activities. The DGP said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the other security agencies, is working hard for the security of people and for the consolidation of peace, and added that those who are looking to cause any damage to the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory would not be spared. Singh while interacting with the officers stressed for further augmenting the intelligence and security grids so that no room is given to the elements inimical to peace in view of the ongoing attempts of infiltration from across the border and increased drone activities by rogue and anti-national elements.

He said the personnel on the ground should be briefed regularly, and there should be enhanced synergy at the grassroots level for better results. The police chief directed for effective dominance and surveillance in their respective areas and emphasised the need to keep a close watch on subversive elements by strengthening the border as well as the highway girds.

He also reviewed the security of the road tunnels in the zone and gave necessary directions regarding their security. Singh directed the officers to take review of the preparedness on ground deployments.

The DGP impressed upon the officers to upgrade their investigation quality and interrogation centres.

While referring to the capacity building programmes with the National Investigation agency (NIA), he said that these programmes will go a long way in upgrading the skills of investigating officers.

Reiterating the use of technology in strengthening the security grids, the DGP laid emphasis on seeking cooperation of the people in strengthening the border grid. He impressed upon the officers to identify the personnel indulging in any corrupt practices and take action against them.

Singh said that action against drug peddling is being taken and yet he emphasised on busting the narcotics networks to eradicate this menace from the UT. PTI AB KJ

