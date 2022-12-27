Pak Boat In Indian Waters With 10 Crew Members Apprehended By Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad in which they held a Pakistani boat having 10 crew members in Indian waters on Monday. The crew also carried arms, ammunition, and about 40 kilograms of narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 300 crores.

The boat with the crew was held by IGC after getting intelligence information from the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad and has been taken to Okha for further inquiry.

"During the intervening night of 25/26 Dec 22, on a specific intelligence input, ICG strategically deployed its Fast Patrol class of ship ICGS Arinjay for patrolling in an area close to the national International Maritime Border Line (IMBL). During the early hours of Monday, 26 Dec 2022, a Pakistani Fishing Boat, Al Soheli, was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters," the statement said.

It continued, "During the investigation, the crew was found to be behaving suspiciously. After extensive rummaging of the boat, the arms, ammunition, and approx. 40 Kgs of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores were found concealed".

Seventh joint operation of IGC and Gujarat ATS in the last 18 months

In the last 18 months, it was the seventh joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and ATS, Gujarat, and the first apprehension where arms and ammunition were infiltrated with drugs as well, as per a statement.

"During the mentioned period, a total 346 kgs of heroin worth Rs 1,930 crores has already been seized along with apprehension of 44 Pakistani and 7 Iranian crew," it added.