Pak-Dawood Terror Plot: ATS, Crime Branch Detain Another Suspect From Mumbai's Jogeshwari

In a big development, one more terror suspect has been detained in connection with the Pakistan-Dawood terror plot that was busted on September 14 by the Delhi Police. A joint team of the Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and the Crime Branch has detained Zakir from Mumbai's Jogeshwari. According to sources, Zakir was aiding the arrested terrorist Jaan Mohammed Shaikh who was earlier arrested with other terrorists.

Sources informed that Zakir used to instruct Jaan Mohammed Shaikh to take delivery of weapons and explosives. Jaan Mohammed Shaikh was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi and was tasked with procuring explosives from Uttar Pradesh. The investigation so far has revealed that the terrorists had planned to strike during the festive season.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch detains travel agent

Earlier on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a travel agent who booked a train ticket for the arrested terrorist Jaan Mohammed Shaikh. According to sources, the travel agent named Ajgar had booked a train ticket for Jaan Mohammed Shaikh who travelled from Mumbai Central to Delhi on September 13. In addition, sources further revealed that Ajgar and Jaan Mohammed Shaikh are residents of Dharavi in Mumbai. The ticket was booked by Ajgar based on the instructions of Shaikh and both accused know each other.

Terror suspect surrenders in Prayagraj

In another news, a terror suspect linked to the Pakistan terror plot has surrendered. According to sources, Humaid Ur Rehman who is the uncle of arrested terrorist Osama surrendered at the Kareli Police station in Prayagraj. Rehman is said to have helped both Osama and other terror suspect Zeeshan to train in Pakistan. He is also allegedly responsible for recruiting youths for the multi-state operation. The police had issued a lookout notice for Rehman. Currently, Rehman is being brought to Delhi where he will be produced before the Patiala House Court. The police are expected to seek his 14-day custody.

Major Pakistan-Dawood terror plot busted

In a massive operation, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, officials said. The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela, they said. Police said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is the brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan. Interrogation has revealed that the Pakistan terror module was being operated through two components via underworld and the Pak-ISI trained terror module, they said.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias 'Sameer', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested, following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Among the arrested, Osama and Qamar are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs, police said.