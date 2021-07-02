Pak Drone Spotted Over Indian Mission In Islamabad Tried To Shoot Meeting Details: Sources

In a major security breach, a Pakistani drone was spotted inside the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week. Now, as per Republic TV sources, it has been revealed that the drone was allegedly trying to capture the details of a diplomatic event that was being held at the Indian High Commission. Notably, the drone was spotted hovering over the Indian mission in Islamabad hours before the twin explosions at the Jammu Air Force Station.

The attempt to put the Indian High Commission on surveillance is being seen as a direct intimidation tactic by Pakistan and a violation of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties of 1969. Diplomatic missions and air space above such regions are protected from any material breach under the Vienna Convention. It is to be noted that India has lodged a complaint with the Pakistani government over the drone sighting near the Indian Mission in Islamabad.

Multiple drones sighted near the Indo-Pak border

The drone sightings in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir spiked on June 27 after multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes inflicting minor injuries on two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. The probe so far has called the attacks 'a well-planned conspiracy to target national aerial assets and challenge the national security' of the country.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh has revealed that the initial investigation hints that Pakistan-based terrorist organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) is behind the Jammu drone attack.

Talking more about the Jammu drone attack, Dilbag Singh said that the preliminary investigation had revealed that a mixture of RDX and TNT were used. Although the report has confirmed the presence of RDX, the confirmation of TNT will is pending till further report comes.

Dilbag Singh also said, "Drones have been used many times in the past 8 to 10 months. Many times BSF has noted this on the border and has also shot them down. Another instance was when a drone arrived from across the border but it fell down due to a technical problem." Jammu and Kashmir DGP also said that the agencies are on high alert and a security review has also been done in Srinagar.

On July 2, another Pakistan drone was spotted entering the Indian territory at the International Border (IB) in the Arnia area of the Jammu district by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops. After 5-6 rounds of firing by the BSF troops, the drone's movement shifted towards Pakistan's territory.

The increase in drone attacks come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with J&K's political parties and the Gupkar alliance, the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

