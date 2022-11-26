Pak Infiltration Bid Caught On Cam: 2 Intruders Spotted Near Border In Punjab's Pathankot

Pakistan's nefarious attempt to infiltrate terrorists on the Indian side has been caught on camera wherein two intruders could be seen near the Indo-Pakistan International border in Punjab's Pathankot area. The infiltration bid was captured by the Border Security Force's (BSF's) thermal camera installed there.

According to the officials, at around 07:00 PM on Friday (November 25), when there was dense fog in forward areas of the Pathankot district of Punjab near, the BSF's thermal camera installed on the Indo-Pakistan International border recorded the movement of two Pakistani intruders. Republic TV has exclusively accessed Pakistan's infiltration bid near the border in Punjab, wherein the two intruders are seen trying to sneak into the Indian territory.

#BREAKING | #Exclusive visuals accessed by Republic - Two Pak infiltrators caught on camera in Punjab's Pathankot. According to inputs, BSF has launched search operations.

Notably, there was an exchange of fire between Pakistan's terrorists and BSF when the former started firing at the troops to which the brave troops of the Border Security Force retaliated. After spotting the intruders near the border area in Pathankot, senior BSF officials including DIG carried out a search operation in the area concerned till 02:00 AM Saturday. However, owing to the darkness, the search operation was halted after that. Notably, the searches would resume with the first light of day.

It is pertinent to mention that recently, the Indian Army foiled Pakistan's infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district near LoC and killed one intruder.

Pak's infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Rajouri

According to the Indian Army, the infiltration attempt from the Pakistani side was foiled on the intervening night of November 17 and 18 along the LoC in the Nowshera area of the Jammu region when the alerted troop spotted a terrorist trying to enter Indian territory. The intruder coming from Pakistan's side was neutralised by the alerted troops of the Indian army. "On the intervening night of 17/18 Nov 2022 at approximately 23:00 hours an infiltration bid was foiled in the Naushera sector (J&K), wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield," the Indian Army said in a statement.

The army recovered the body of the terrorist who was eliminated while attempting to enter the Indian territory, on November 19, in the forward area. They also recovered warlike stores from the possession of the killed terrorist. "On 19 Nov 2022, the dead body of the terrorist has been recovered along with warlike stores," a statement from the Indian army.