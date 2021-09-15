Pak ISI-Dawood Terror Plot: UP ADG Says Terrorists' IED Could Have Caused Countless Deaths

Speaking on the massive crackdown of the Pakistan-organised terror module, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar revealed that after the raids conducted in six districts of UP, powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered, which could cause huge casualties. According to the ADG, those arrested were highly radicalised and had dangerous plans of attack.

UP ADG on terror crackdown

"Uttar Pradesh ATS yesterday raided four districts simultaneously and took six accused in the custody, out of these three have been arrested other three are being questioned. The ATS team also recovered powerful IED with other weapons. The one's who are arrested are highly radicalised and their intentions were highly dangerous and if this IED had blasted, a lot of casualties might have been witnessed," added UP ADG Prashant Kumar.

Speaking further on the matter, the Police Chief said that Delhi police have been handed over details and they will investigate the matter.

UP Police chief on ISI

Significantly, ADG Kumar mentioned that the terrorist organization ISI keeps on planning such attacks, however, India's security forces are responsible to thwart it.

"Pakistan's mission could not be fulfilled as we recovered the dangerous explosives timely and defused it. ISI keeps planning such attacks but Indian security thwarts it. They had not yet planted the IED as they were highly dangerous, had they planted it we might have seen a disaster," concluded ADG Prashant Kumar.

Pakistan Terror Plot

Delhi Police, along with two other state police departments on Tuesday, foiled the plot of a terror module coordinated by Pakistan and its intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the motive of the terrorists was to conduct serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, and other states in India. UP IGP GK Goswamy informed that the busted terrorists are part of the ISI-driven module from Pakistan, supported by Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees. Delhi Police Special CP Neeraj Thakur has revealed there were two components of the operation — one was the safe delivery of IEDs to the terrorists hiding in India, and the second was planting the explosives in major cities during the ongoing festive season. The arrested persons were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan. The terror operation was closely coordinated from the other side of the border.