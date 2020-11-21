Pak Link Confirm As Security Forces Recover Radio Devices Of Terrorists Killed In Nagrota

In another big development, Republic TV on Saturday accessed picture of radio devices that were used by terrorists killed in Nagrota encounter and who were planning 26/11 like attack, as per sources. Security forces have recovered messages from the radio devices from 4 killed Pakistani Jaish terrorists which shows messages received from Sialkot/ Shakargarh in Pakistan.

PM Modi names Jaish

Lauding the bravery of security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, said that Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s efforts had been thwarted. Highlighting the neutralising of four terrorists and seizing of large cache of weapons and explosives, PM Modi said that attempts to target the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu-Kashmir have been thwarted. The Prime Minister along with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, and the country's top intelligence establishment held a review meeting on Thursday morning Nagrota encounter in Jammu - where four JeM terrorists were gunned down.

Armed Forces neutralise 4 JeM terrorists

Earlier on Thursday, the J&K's CRPF force along with Indian Army and J&K Police personnel in a 4-hour long encounter operation gunned down 4 terrorists. The sources further informed that the infiltrators who entered Indian territory on Wednesday night were heading towards Srinagar on Thursday early morning around 5 am to carry out a major terrorists attack in the Kashmir Valley. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh while speaking to Republic said, 'Terrorists' aim was to destroy the ongoing peaceful democratic process for the upcoming elections' referring to the upcoming DDC polls.

'Terrorists were planning a big attack'

IG Jammu Mukesh Singh had also earlier indicated that these terrorists were planning a big attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that the terrorists were trying to disrupt the upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from these terror attacks, more than 4137 Ceasefire violations have been reported along the LoC in 2020. More than 211 terrorists have been eliminated this year by the forces.

Due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces, Pakistan is unable to infiltrate terrorists or weapons into the valley to increase violence levels. Pakistan's ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winters when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew & snowfall, sources said.

