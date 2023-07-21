Pak National Seema Haider Pleads President Murmu For Indian Citizenship; Files Mercy Plea

Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani national who fell in love with an Indian citizen named Sachin Meena and illegally crossed the border has now sought citizenship of India amid Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) probe. In her mercy petition to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Haider has appealed for Indian citizenship citing threat to her and her four children's life in Pakistan if she returns.

Seema Haider seeks Indian citizenship

Earlier in March, Seema intruded inside the Indian territory along with her four children through the borders of Nepal to marry an Indian national, Sachin Meena, who is a resident of Greater Noida.

Seema's lawyer detailed the mercy petition which stated that Sachin Meena's wife (Seema Haider) has adopted and changed her religion from Islam to Hinduism after getting influenced by India's civilisation, culture, behaviour, safety, and security towards women by the Government of India. She has expressed her desire to reside at her matrimonial home with her husband along with her four minor children.

Along with the affidavit sent to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Seema has also attached her wedding pictures with Sachin as marriage proof.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Haider stated that a lot of questions were asked by UP ATS which she can not reveal. She said, "Everything will be good as I have spoken my truth. Bad things will happen to me if I return to Pakistan as I ran away in love. In Pakistan, love is frowned upon and they do not support it. People have been saying degrading things about me who don't even know me. They are spreading hatred because I have accepted the Hinduism religion. But, they don't have any proof."

Seema Haider and her Indian partner, Sachin Meena, were initially arrested by the UP ATS on July 4 in Greater Noida. However, they were granted bail by a court on July 7. The ATS continued to question Haider and her partner Sachin Meena, with Sachin's father also under interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on July 20 that investigations are ongoing into the matter. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are aware of this matter as she has appeared in court. She has been granted bail and is currently free on bail. The matter is being investigated."