'Pak Policies Responsible For Civilian Deaths': India Lays Into Cash-strapped Pak At UNHRC

Exercising its right to respond in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India rebutted the accusations made by Pakistan and slammed the nation on issues of religious minorities and terrorism.

"No religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today...Pakistan's policies are directly responsible for the death of thousands of civilians around the world,” said India's representative Seema Pujani, speaking at the council.

“The Ahmadiya community continues to be persecuted by the state for simply practicing their faith. Equally worse is the treatment of the Christian community. It is frequently targeted through draconian blasphemy laws. State institutions officially reserve ‘sanitation’ jobs for Christians.Underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state & an apathetic judiciary. Furthermore, Hindu & Sikh communities face similar issues of frequent attack on their places,” the statement added.

Malicious propaganda against India

Further disputing the claims made by Pakistan’s representative, Hina Rabbani Khar regarding the country’s defence procurements, referring it as “malicious propaganda” against India, Pujani said “Pakistan's obsession with India while its population battle for their lives, livelihood and freedom is an indication of the state's misplaced priorities.”

“I would advise its leadership and officials to focus their energies on working for the benefit of their own population instead of baseless propaganda,” she added.

India's weapons import jeopardising Pakistan's national security: Khar

Notably, Khar in a veiled and unjust criticism of India stated that India's recipience of "generous" supply of conventional and non-conventional weapons was seriously jeopardising "national security" and straining South Asia's strategic stability.

“The largest country in the region continues to be a beneficiary of nuclear exceptionalism, in violation of established non-proliferation norms and principles,” Khar told a high-level United Nations (UN) panel — without naming India — during a conference via video link from Islamabad, reported Dawn.

“This country also remains a net recipient of generous supplies of advanced conventional and non-conventional weapons, technologies and platforms,” she added.

The cash-strapped nation's rant at a point when...

The comments from the cash-strapped nation come at a time when India has increased expenditure on military modernisation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressing the commitment to boost domestic production to supply forces deployed along two contentious borders with Pakistan and China.

It is important to remember that Pakistan is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis ever. Large portions of the population in the country are currently unable to afford several basic food staples.