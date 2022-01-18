Pak-sponsored agencies engaged in spreading disinformation: JK top cop

Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Pakistan-sponsored agencies are circulating concocted stories on social media to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the police chief said on Monday.

JK Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said concrete steps are being taken to effectively deal with such type of propaganda.

He also proposed a well coordinated surveillance system and beefing up of security to counter the “nefarious plans” of the enemies of peace to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations across the Union Territory.

The police chief was chairing a meeting to review the overall functioning of police on different fronts.

Preparations for the upcoming Republic Day were also reviewed during the meeting, a police spokesman said.

“Every technicality of investigation should be taken into account while investigating the crimes like Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, terror, and other crimes of special nature.

“Elements involved in notorious crimes must be booked under Public Safety Act,” the DGP said.

He appreciated the field officers for mounting pressure on terrorists and achieving “huge success” at the start of the year and instructed officers to formulate a comprehensive security grid and deployment mechanism for peace.

Singh also stressed on strengthening the city and highway checkpoints as also the border security grid, the spokesman said.

He emphasised on dealing with challenges like radicalization and recruitment of locals with more purpose and efficiency.

Singh said from community policing to counter terrorism operations, police have to act responsibly and in a planned manner. PTI TAS VN VN

