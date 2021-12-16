In more evidence of how Pakistan pushes terrorists in India, a video emerged on Thursday, in which a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was spotted roaming at a terror camp run in PoK, months before being gunned down by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Haji Arif, the terror guide who was gunned down by the army on November 26, was tasked to revive terrorism in Poonch and Rajouri. In the visuals captured earlier this year, Haji Arif is seen roaming around in a Hizbul Mujahideen training camp in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the area opposite the Indian districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

The video, reported to be captured in July-August this year, provides irrefutable proof of how terrorists are trained in Pakistan and sent to India to carry out terrorist operations for the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Pakistani terrorist sent to revive surrendered terrorists in J&K

According to sources, Haji Arif was sent to J&K by the Pakistani ISI to recycle some of the surrendered terrorists in the area. Arif was in touch with some of the surrendered terrorists, who had informed the security agencies regarding the ISI plan.

Investigations also revealed that ISI has now shifted focus towards South of Pir Panchal and in the past two months, and several senior officers of the ISI have visited terror camps in Bimber and Kotli.

Inputs also suggest that over a hundred trained terrorists are awaiting the opportunity to sneak into the Indian side from this area, however, because of the robust anti-infiltration grid being in place, their designs are being foiled.

In this year alone, eight heavily armed terrorists have been neutralized by the army in areas South of Pir Panchal.