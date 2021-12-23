Pak-trained Terrorists Target Graveyards In J&K; Security Forces Recover IED In Pulwama

In a new low, even graveyards are not being spared by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. In a joint operation on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Indian Army recovered and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in a local graveyard in Pulwama.

Acting on a specific intelligence input that terrorists have planted an IED on the New-Srinagar road in the Wanpora area, a search operation was initiated by security forces. During the searches, the IED was recovered near the graveyard.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Colonel Deepak Dondiyal said, "For the past few days, we were receiving information regarding the use of IEDs by militants to target security forces. Last evening we got input and a joint operation was launched by 183 battalion CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and 50 RR of the Indian Army. We located the suspicious object. The BD (bomb disposal) squad was called and it was destroyed here."

He added, "IED has been a preferred tool of terror by militants because of the peculiarity of being a standard tool of terror, easy to assemble, easy to carry and easy to plant. This is my militants and anti-national elements prefer the use of IEDs. In Kashmir, particularly in Pulwama, few IEDs have been recovered."

Police personnel told PTI that a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched. He added that due to the timely action a "major tragedy has been averted."

Bhatindi IED recovery: NIA files chargesheet against 3 J&K residents

In another development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three J&K residents for having links with Pakistan-based terror outfit -The Resistance Front (TRF) in relation to the IED recovery case at Bhatindi.

The chargesheeted accused- Nadeem Ayoub Rather, Nadeem Ul Haq, and Talib Ur Rehman - were receiving instruction from TRF terrorists via WhatsApp. "Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy of recruitment and plans to activate a significant number of radicalised youth of the entire valley to target security personnel and public places to wage war against the government of India," NIA said.

The accused have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act.

Image: Republic