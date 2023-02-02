Pakhtunkhwa Police Protest Against Attack In Pak's Peshawar; 'We Know Who's Behind Attack'

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police took to the streets to protest against the terror attack on Pakistan's Peshawar on Thursday, February 2.

Video accessed by Republic shows police in large numbers gathered in front of the Peshawar Press Club, raising slogans against terrorism. The police officers threatened mass resignation if a thorough investigation is not carried out into the bomb attack in Peshawar Police Lines mosque, which they referred to as the worst-ever terror. The officers claimed that they do know, 'who carried out the attacks'.

#BREAKING | Massive protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan after #PeshawarAttack as Police officers take to streets, claim 'they know who is the real killer.'

Peshawar attack

On January 30, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Peshawar Police Lines mosque, a heavily guarded facility at about 1 pm during Zohr prayers, forcing the roof to collapse on those praying at the time. The toll of deaths in the blast rose to 100 and that of those injured rose to 221 as the rescue operation to retrieve bodies from the debris of the mosque concluded on January 31.

Inspector-General Moazzam Jah Ansari said that about 10-12 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast. He said that there has been a security lapse and investigations are underway to ascertain the facts. According to the security official, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he blew himself up.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.