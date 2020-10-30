'Pakistan A Terrorist State': Baba Ramdev Reacts To Pak's Pulwama Admission, Slams China

After the open confession in Pakistani Parliament by Minister Fawad Chaudhry that Pulwama terror attack which killed over 40 CRPF personnel had the participation of Pakistan government, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has lambasted Pakistan for its nefarious activities against India stating that Pakistan should be termed a terror state and should be dealt like one.

While speaking with Republic Media Network, Baba Ramdev opined that Pakistan was born out of religious terrorism, otherwise, there was no need of a separate country.

"Pakistan is a terror state. It can never be religiously correct. This country was born out of religious terrorism. What was the need to form two nations after independence? However, I don't consider every Pakistani citizen a terrorist, its only the top leadership, be it political or the religious ones, all these powerful people spew religious poison. Hence the entire world should religiously and politically declare Pakistan a terror state," Baba Ramdev said.

As far as the question of who is running the terror state, Ramdev spoke about a nexus of four powers that run the state.

"The Pakistani Army which is an army of terrorists, the coward political leadership, the religious leaders who spread hatred based on religion and the international elements who support Islamic terrorism. This nexus of four are a reason for perpetrating terrorism from Pakistani soil. And the international elements which support terrorism also include the atheist country China which is also a form of a terrorist country as it strong arms weaker nations. So we have to deal with Pakistan keeping in mind these four factors.

Ramdev opined India has to be ready at any given time for war, adding that there shouldn't be hatred for Pakistani people but there should always be preparedness to counter the Pakistani nefarious activities.

Pakistan's open confession on Pulwama terror attack

Ramdev's comments come in the backdrop of Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury's confession who publicly admitted in the Pakistan National Assembly about the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were martyred. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

