Pakistan Again Violates Ceasefire In Uri; Woman Killed, Teenager Injured In Firing

The Pakistan Army again violated the ceasefire in Uri, Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Friday. A civilian woman was killed and a teenager was injured due to Pakistan's indiscriminate firing. Twelve families from the nearby residences, where Pakistani shells and bullets were found, have been evacuated to safer places. Sources added that some children were given shelter in underground bunkers for a short while.

The Pakistani troops targeted not just defence posts, but also residential areas since 10 am. Also, few residential houses and vehicles suffered damage due to the shelling by Pakistan. As per sources, the Indian security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire is still going on.

Indian Army's success against terrorism

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, General Commanding Officer of Victor Force Major General Anindya Sengupta spoke about the fight against terrorism in South Kashmir. He revealed that 83 terrorists had been eliminated in 31 operations since January 2020. Moreover, he added that over 150 overground workers had been apprehended after January 2020. According to Major General Anindya Sengupta, the successful removal of OGWs from the terrorist ecosystem reduces the level of violence.

Major General Anindya Sengupta remarked, "Since January this year, we have had 31 operations in which 83 terrorists have been eliminated. At least three sets of the leadership of Hizbul Mujahideen, a set of the leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a set of the leadership of Lashkar-e-Toiba and a set of the leadership of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind has been successfully neutralized by the joint operations resulted by the synergy between RR units, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF."

He added, "We have apprehended 200 plus OGWs other than a couple of hundred instigators till January this year from August last year. A number of them were booked under PSA and almost 150 plus have been apprehended post-January. And the successful removal of the OGWs from the terrorist ecosystem does reduce the level of violence. Quite a lot of violent incidents like the throwing of grenades, firing of small countrymade pistols at civilians or security forces is done by the OGWs who are desirous of joining the ranks of the terrorists or are being coerced to join the ranks of terrorists."

