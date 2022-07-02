Pakistan Angle Emerged As Gurdaspur Police Foiled Narcotics Smuggling Attempt

Punjab Police on Saturday said that there is a definite Pakistani link between those accused who have been arrested in connection with the recovery of 16 KG of Heroin from the Dina Nagar area of Gurdaspur. Gurdaspur Police on Thursday evening arrested four persons and recovered 16 KG of heroin from two Innova cars they were travelling in.

Mohnish Chawla, IG Border Range, while replying to Republic’s question said, “There is a definite link with Pakistan and there is a Pakistan connection to this (drug haul).” He further added that Packets of drugs have symbols of Pakistan, they had yellow tape and Pakistan marking.

IG Border Range said that Punjab Police had busted the Inter-State drug module by recovering 16 KG of heroin and have arrested four people. “They were using the land route from Jammu to Pathankot for smuggling of drugs and this was their sixth smuggling attempt; the modus of Operandi was that they hand over their car to some person in the Jammu region and then get the car after some days with drugs; drugs were placed inside cavities in the car,” he added.

IG Chawla added, “Last recovery was made in Sujanpur where 12 kg of heroin was received in February using same modus operandi. In August 2021, 21 kg of heroin was recovered in Kathu Nangal, Same modus operandi was used then. They took the vehicles from Taran Taran and went to Sundarbani, somebody took the vehicle from them and after a few days, the vehicle was given back to them. The person who took the vehicle had hidden the consignment in the vehicle. This all was arranged on phone”.

“They used to be paid 50 thousand to 1 lakh for every consignment; they keep 2 kg from the consignment and keep the profit with them,” IG Border Range added.

On the question of drone threat amid Amarnath Yatra, he said, “Drone of the case of concern for border areas. There is regular drone movement being reported by BSF and a protocol search are being conducted. We are in touch with Jammu and Kashmir Police, and we maintain security for the pilgrims also”.