Last Updated:

Pakistan Army & Govt Stand Up For Their Terror Stooge Yasin Malik As He Gets Life Sentence

The Special NIA court sentenced Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik and chief of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to rigorous life imprisonment.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Yasin Malik

Image: PTI


As the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced terrorist and chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik to rigorous life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10.75 lakh on May 25, Pakistan is shedding tears over the terrorist's conviction. Their Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has gone on to call it a 'black day for Indian democracy.' Even their Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned Yasin Malik's life imprisonment. The irony is that these tweets come on a day when Pakistan is in disarray owing to the 'Imran Khan Azadi March'. Furthermore, while the Pak politicians bleat, the Pakistan Army has also effectively conceded Yasin Malik being its stooge by taking up his case and condeming the verdict.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces (DG-ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar too condemned Yasin's life imprisonment, and tweeted:

Pakistan Turns Battleground Amid Imran Khan's 'Azadi March'

The condemnations of Yasin Malik's sentence, despite him having pleaded guilty, come even as Pakistan Police on Wednesday was forced to use tear gas shells to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Lahore, cracking down on protestors who are part of Imran Khan's 'Azadi March'. The police were also seen lathi-charging the workers of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's party and taking them into custody. Clashes were also reported across several locations including Kala Shah Kaku, and Batti Chowk, while the car of former Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid was allegedly pelted upon when she was on her way to Islamabad.

READ | Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment: BJP says 'paying for making J&K bleed'

Yasin Malik's conviction

A special NIA court, on May 19, convicted Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty to all charges against him. According to the case registered by the NIA in 2017, Malik formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 in order to support the cause of Jammu and Kashmir's secession from India. NIA accused the separatists were mobilising money from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support terror activities in J&K.

READ | Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment: All Charges, fines against terror convict here

The Court maintained that Malik played a vital role in orchestrating protests, citing his Facebook chats that showed stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy. The agency highlighted that the JKLF leader had set up elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds to carry out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of 'freedom struggle'.

READ | Former NIA DG YC Modi speaks to Republic on Yasin Malik's life term; 'Great satisfaction'

The agency also mentioned that Malik had a close association with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as well, which was evident from an email exchange. Several others such as Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali; Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, have all been charged under Sections 120B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 121A and 124A of the IPC and Sections of the UAPA.

READ | Yasin Malik imprisoned for life: Amicus Curiae says 'warned him against pleading guilty'
Tags: Yasin Malik, Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND