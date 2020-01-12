SHOCKING: Pakistan Army Beheads One, Kill Another And Injures 3 Civilians Along LoC

In a shocking incident, sources informed Republic TV that Pakistan Army is targeting and killing civilians along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Sources informed that on January 11, a group of five local residents of Poonch had gone ahead of the LoC, after which they were captured and attacked by Pak army. As per sources, the Pakistan Army beheaded one of them, killed one and injured three others.

Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) is suspected to have decapitated and attacked the residents. This is the first time that any civilian has been beheaded by the BAT, which comprises Pakistani Army regulars and terrorists, though similar incidents involving security personnel have taken place in the past, news agency PTI said quoting officials from Army.

The body of Mohammad Aslam, 28, was mutilated and his head was missing, a senior police officer said. A defence spokesman had earlier said that Aslam and Altaf Hussain, 23, both residents of Kassalian village in Gulpur sector, were killed and three others were injured after being hit by a mortar shell when Pakistani Army targeted a group of porters who were carrying logistics for the troops in a forward area close the LoC on Friday. However, officials said on Saturday that the head of one of the porters was missing and is believed to have been taken away by the BAT.

"The body of Aslam was headless when handed over to the police for completion of legal formalities. The bodies of both the porters were handed over to their families and their last rites were conducted in their village on Friday evening," said the police officer, asking not to be named. He said the injured porters -- Mohamamd Saleem, 24, Mohammad Showka, 28, and Nawaz Ahmad, 35 -- are being treated at a hospital and their condition is "stable".

COAS on Pak's barbarity

During the annual news briefing by the COAS, when he was asked about the Pakistan Army's act to behead and kill jawans across the LoC, he said that the Indian army is a professional military force. he emphasized that the Indian army abides by international norms and regulations. "We do not resort to such barbaric activity," he said.

"We will deal appropriately with such situations in a military manner," General Naravane said when asked about the incident at a press conference in Delhi ahead of Army Day. He said the Indian Army conducts itself in the most professional and ethical manner including on the LoC. "Professional armies never resort to barbaric acts," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Manoj Mukund Naravane made a huge declaration regarding Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The statement spooked Pak and the Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to any "act of Indian aggression." Taking to Twitter, it claimed that military action across LOC is ''rhetoric" used by COAS for Indians. The statement was retweeted by a spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor.

