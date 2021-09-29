In a massive revelation, 19-year-old captured terrorist Ali Babar Patra on Wednesday confessed that he was trained by Pakistan Army and ISI. Speaking to reporters, the captured terrorist revealed that he was given financial help of Rs 25,000 for his mother's medical treatment. Earlier, he had said that the Pakistan army was helping terrorists infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir for violence and their personal benefits by spreading misinformation and brainwashing the youth.

#BREAKING | Pakistan Army and ISI trained me. They gave me weapons, 3 weeks training. There were overall 6 terrorists launched by Pak Army for infiltration: Captured Pakistan Terrorist Ali Babar's confession



Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/6aKC2OaFda — Republic (@republic) September 29, 2021

'Treated with respect by Indian Army'

Detailing on how he was recruited and trained, Babar said that he was treated with respect by the Indian Army that captured him during anti-terror operations.

"Without Pakistan Army, no terrorist can sneak into ISI. We were given firearms and training by ISI. We were told to go for the mission and asked to stay out of details. I was recruited by Lashkar. There were overall 6 terrorists launched by Pak Army for infiltration. Most instructions are given by Pakistani Army personnel," added surrendered terrorist.

How a 19-year-old was recruited for terrorism

According to the captured terrorist, they were told that Islam is in danger. "I was poor and mislead. I met a boy who was from Lashkar-e-Taiba. After my father's death I started working. I have an elder sister and my brother has died"

Indian Army captures Lashkar terrorist from Pakistan

In a major success to Indian Army, the terrorist had surrendered yesterday and he belongs to Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Addressing a press conference, Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division of the Indian Army had revealed the details of the anti-terror operations that had been going on in Uri since September 18. Major Vats had said that two infiltrators had come from across the border while four additional terrorists were on the Pakistani side. He had further informed that on September 25, an encounter broke out wherein one terrorist was neutralised while another was caught. According to Major Vats, the surrendered terrorist was taken into custody where he identified himself as Ali Babar Patra hailing from Wasewawala Village, Dipalpur from Okara in Pakistan's Punjab province. The 19-year-old terrorist admitted that he is a member of the LeT and was trained by them in Muzaffarabad.