Pakistan Army Targets Civilian Population Along Line Of Control Again

Pakistan Army has once again stooped to a new low and started targeting the civilian population in various sectors along the line of control in the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the past 48 hours, the Pakistan Army has violated ceasefire at three different sectors wherein it has targeted the civilian population again, damaging several houses.

Indian Army gives a befitting response

"Pakistan army violated ceasefire at Tarakundi sector of Rajouri district, Uri sector of Baramulla district and Shahpur Kerni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district. The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the firing", a defense spokesman said.

An Army officer said that Pakistan was targeting the civilian population in all these sectors knowing that in retaliation, the Indian Army would do the same. "However, Indian side was only targeting Pakistan Army positions from where it was firing on our side," added the officer.

"Pakistan wants us to target their civilians, as they use them as cannon fodder. They want the civilians to be killed so that they can take up the issue to the international media. But the Indian Army is professional, it only targets the positions of the Pakistan Army", an officer said.

He said that last week the Pakistan Army used the US-made TOW missiles to target the civilian population in the Poonch district.

"These missiles were procured by the Pakistan Army for defense purposes but the same were used to target the civilian population on the Indian side, clearly a violation of the agreement Pakistan Army had with the US supplier", he said.

Pakistan violates ceasefire at multiple locations

In the past two days, Pakistan has violated ceasefire at multiple locations in the Uri sector where several families had to be relocated to safer locations.

"Several villagers from the Uri sector had to be relocated to safer locations after the Pakistan Army targeted the civilian population in these areas. We are taking every possible precaution to ensure that there is no civilian casualties," a government spokesman said.

Pakistan has been using small arms, mortars and heavy artillery shells to target the forward posts of the Indian Army and the civilian population; the Indian side is giving a befitting response by targeting the army installations of the other side, the spokesman added.

(Image credit: PTI)

